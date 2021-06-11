Tyga grabs Moneybagg Yo for his new single, “Splash,” which released on Friday.

On “Splash,” Tyga revamps 2 Live Crew’s popular Miami Bass song “We Want Some P***y” for a track that allows Bagg and Tyga to accent their sexual exploits.

“Make that bag, make it splash/Swallow the drink and she sipping it fast/Press on your bitch, then I press on the gas,” Tyga raps. “My bitch bad, body bad/She launch on my dick and she do it no hands/Fuck up the ceiling, I’m throwing up bands.”

Outside of music, Tyga has been expanding his portfolio by partnering with PAWG cryptocurrency.

The rapper also has his own OnlyFans. For his account, Tyga treats his fans to exclusive X-rated content from video shoots and other events. After his OnlyFans started to gain traction, the rapper decided to launch a management company which serves as a “full-service lifestyle creative company.”

Listen to “Splash” below.