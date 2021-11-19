Roc Nation co-founders Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith have teamed with Nickelodeon to debut the new girl group, Good Newz Girls.

The outfit—consisting of members Mikaela Astel, Nayah Damasen, Isabel Gonzalez, and Baylee Morrison—dropped their debut EP Winter Getaway. Brown and Smith spearheaded the new project through their Ty Ty & Jay Brown Productions banner.

Good Newz Girls recently released their first music video for “Let It Snow,” which originally premiered on TeenNick and NickMusic channel.

According to Deadline, Nickelodeon contacted Smith and Brown to help form a new female pop/R&B group. Together, the network and music duo opened a talent search to form the group in 2019.

Stream Winter Getaway below.