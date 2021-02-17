Trinidad James has given his Black Filter track “Tobago Ba$$” the video treatment.

In a statement announcing the video’s release, the Full Size Run co-host explained how the “Tobago Ba$$” entry brings him closer to the end of the visual aspect of the Black Filter rollout.

“The song is off my latest album Black Filter,” James said. “I did a visual for 12 of the 13 songs on the album. So this and one more and I’ll be finished with visuals for it. It is also the week of a carnival in Trinidad and Tobago. Right now with it being a pandemic and no carnivals really getting to happen in the Caribbean, I wanted to give islanders some piece of my culture to enjoy.”

Catch the video for “Tobago Ba$$,” directed by Keoni Mars and produced by Nicole Casino, up top.

James recently launched the latest edition of his Black Owned Food Challenge, which will showcase a variety of Black-owned restaurants throughout the month of February.

“We will highlight each restaurant’s origin and how their presence affects the community,” a rep said. “BOFC will champion supporting local black businesses and educate people on specific restaurants they can go to.”

For all the latest on the Full Size Run show, also featuring James’ co-hosts Brendan Dunne and Matt Welty, click here.