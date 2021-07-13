Triller wants to know if you have what it takes to keep the party going at its live events.

The service is officially kicking off its search for its very first resident DJ—someone who can warm up a crowd at Triller events like Verzuz, Triller Live, Triller Fight Club, FITE, and beyond, while earning a $1 million annual salary in the process. The Los Angeles-based, travel-heavy position isn’t just for those with tons of industry experience either, as Triller has its eye out for “aspiring DJs from around the world.”

“We’re excited to help find Triller’s new Resident DJ, which will be a DJ gig like no other,” said Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, co-founders of Verzuz. “The Verzuz audience knows what’s up, so when the voting begins you can be sure the winning DJ will be someone who has all the right stuff. We can’t wait to discover the next superstar behind the decks.”

As Swizz and Timb know best, and as Complex can exclusively reveal, the gig will be decided with none other than a Verzuz battle, where fans at home can pick who they feel deserves to be Triller’s resident DJ. To get there, DJs are encouraged to throw five-minute sets up on the platform using the hashtag #TrillerDJ starting today. Triller will narrow the candidates to 16 on Aug. 8. Finalists will then take on each other in Verzuz, with the final battle on Sept. 10 at the TrillerVerz weekend music festival.

“This is a brand new, once-in-a-lifetime position that will represent Triller across everything we do, from our live events to brand partnerships and everything in between,” said Triller executive chairman Bobby Sarnevesht. “We’re looking for a performer at heart, someone with a big personality, incredible personal flair, and technical skills to match; someone who not only has his, her or their finger on the pulse of music and culture, but who is also creating it. We cannot wait to discover the next superstar behind the decks and have them join our incredible Triller team. To all of you DJs around world, it’s time to show us your stuff!”

For more information and to enter, visit here. To try out, candidates must be over the age of 18 and have a valid passport. Triller will pay relocation fees to L.A.