CACTI, Travis Scott’s new agave spiked seltzer, launched earlier this week following the debut of a new Eric Andre-featuring TV spot that aired during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. And while this should come as no surprise to anyone who’s even just tangentially in tune with the persistent demand for La Flame products of any kind, the rollout of his latest endeavor is indeed being met with fervor from fans.

Following its nationwide launch on March 15, according to a new Us Weekly report, the drink had sold out in “thousands of locations” in under 24 hours.

Meanwhile, over on the official CACTI site, the hard seltzer—as confirmed to Complex by a rep from Anheuser-Busch—sold out of its initial inventory in less than 12 hours, with a restock said to be coming later this week. At the time of this writing, the CACTI site was listing the nine-can variety pack (boasting the seltzer in pineapple, lime, and strawberry iterations) as currently sold out online.

Image via CACTI x Anheuser-Busch

A rep also informed Complex that a leading online retailer had reported through their delivery platform that CACTI accounted for 54 percent of their total seltzer sales, adding that they sold as much CACTI in just one day as their top-performing alcohol SKU does in a week. CACTI was three times larger in dollar sales than any other item on that specific platform for the day.

Currently, CACTI has dropped at more than 20,000 stores nationwide. In Los Angeles alone, CACTI had been delivered to more than 1000 stores by the end of launch day, with hundreds of those outlets already having requested restocks. One grocery chain reported that CACTI had sold four times more in a single day than the leading hard seltzer competitor usually sells at the store in a typical week.

In a press release earlier this week, Scott said it felt “surreal” to be able to start getting CACTI cans into fans’ hands.

Image via Anheuser-Busch/Rayscorruptedmind

“This has been something I had a strong vision for and have wanted to do for a while,” he said. “It was important to me to be heavily involved in the entire creative process; from the flavor obviously, to the can design, packaging, and the entirety of the brand world we’ve built. I sought to create a beverage brand that was unlike others in the market. Our Agave Spiked Seltzer is super refreshing and smooth, and the brand in general is something that I’m super proud of. We built this project from the ground up together and this is just the beginning.”

The drink is brewed in Los Angeles and utilities 100-percent premium blue agave from Mexico in combination with fruit flavor. Fans can get in on the CACTI action by way of 12-ounce cans which are sold in three-flavor variety packs, as well as 16-ounce and 25-ounce singles for the lime and pineapple versions.

On launch day, Complex’s Mike DeStefano got the full story behind the birth of CACTI, from idea to execution. Revisit that piece, including insight from Anheuser-Busch’s Beyond Beer VP Lana Buchanan, right here.