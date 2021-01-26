Tory Lanez wants to speak out on his assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion.

According to legal documents obtained by Complex, the Canadian rapper has asked the court to modify the protection order that prevents him from publicly addressing the ongoing legal battle. The motion argues it is unfair that Megan has repeatedly used her platform to address the case—and share "inflammatory information"—while Lanez is prohibited from doing the same.

His legal team claims the defense has received evidence that contradicts Megan's statements about the July 12, 2020, incident, when she was allegedly shot by Lanez during an argument in the Hollywood Hills. This evidence is said to include eyewitness testimony as well as "gunshot residue implicating others," which he is not allowed to "disclose outside the legal process."

The protective order also prohibits Lanez from contacting Megan on social media; his attorneys claim this prevents the rapper from directly responding to Megan's "inflammatory statements," as well as provide clarification on the matter. The motion specifically points to the recent false reports that Lanez's assault charges had been dropped. Shortly after the story made headlines, Megan took to social media to suggest Lanez and his team were behind the "fake news."

Lanez's legal team insists the defense had nothing to do with that disinformation, and that Lanez was unable to publicly address the reports due to the protective order.

"[Lanez's] failure to respond to [Megan's] inflammatory and misleading statements may be interpreted as conceding to her claims. Nothing can be further from the truth," the motion reads. Her claims are and will be sharply disputed and contradicted by the evidence in the case... [Lanez] is unable to respond meaningfully to any of the statements made by [Megan]. [Lanez] has been careful to comply with the protective order, but at this point, the protective order is significantly prejudicial to [Lanez] and jeopardizes his right to a fair and judicial proceeding."

Lanez was arrested on July 12, 2020, on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. He was subsequently charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, registered firearm in a vehicle.