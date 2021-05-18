Warning the article contains graphic descriptions of sexual assault.

The LAPD have launched an investigation into sexual assault and drugging allegations against T.I. and wife Tiny, The Daily Beast reports.

Rachelle Jenks and an anonymous woman, both of which are being represented by attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, have provided detailed accounts of their interactions with the couple. The unidentified woman spoke with detectives in April about an incident that allegedly occurred in 2005. She claims to have met with the couple at a club when she accepted a sip of Tiny’s Patron drink. She and a few other women were invited back to their hotel, but not before long, T.I. allegedly suggested that him, Tiny, and her go “freshen up” in the bathroom.

“Once in the bathroom, Tiny took off all of victim’s clothing,” the report reads. “Tiny was also naked, wearing only a shower cap. T.I. came into the bathroom naked. All three got into the shower and T.I. told victim she looked better naked.” After being washed by Tiny, the woman sat with T.I. on the bed naked. She eventually claimed to feel sick when T.I. allegedly put his toes into her vagina.

She allegedly told T.I. “no” and then went to the bathroom to throw up. The woman woke up the next morning with “her vagina very sore and had a burning/itching sensation.” Her last memory was sitting on the couch. She called a friend who was with her that night, and said she also felt sick after trying Tiny’s drink. The woman provided authorities with personal details about Tiny and T.I.’s genitalia.

Jenks filed a police report in Nevada last month, claiming she was approached by Tiny in the restroom of McCarran International Airport in August 2010, and asked if she would like to hang out later that night. She agreed, and met the couple at the Venetian hotel where she was handed a shot of Patron, and started to feel dizzy.

A confused Jenks accepted MDMA from T.I., who attempted to take off her clothes, but she refused his advances because he was moving too quickly and aggressively. “Continuing into the night, Jenks states that there was an orgy occurring in the room with multiple girls coming in and out of the room,” the police report states. “During this time, Tameka [Tiny] asked Jenks to perform oral sex on her, which she did do. Clifford also had vaginal intercourse with her and ejaculated into a condom during the intercourse.”

Jenks also alleges T.I. took her on his tour bus against her will, and forced her to have sex with him. She allegedly had her ID taken from her by T.I., who told her that they were going to Florida. “When we arrived to Miami… I was forced to have sex with multiple women that I did not know,” she states.

Jenks filed a report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department though it’s unclear if an investigation has been opened.

Blackburn urged authorities in Georgia and California to open an investigation into T.I. and Tiny’s alleged behavior, claiming several female clients had come forward with allegations with an “eerily” similar pattern of “events of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment.”

“The Harrises are still waiting for the accusers to reveal themselves publicly,” the couple said in a statement in March through their lawyer Steve Sadow. “By continuing to hide behind anonymous allegations, the unnamed accusers effectively render themselves not credible and unworthy of belief. We say: Let the light shine on their identities so we can go about disproving these scurrilous accusations.”