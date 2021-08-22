T.I. is the latest to chime in on the negative comments that Lizzo has been dealing with on the internet.

“My message to Lizzo. I don’t know Lizzo personally. Listen, sweetheart, you are beautiful, you are talented, you are good enough for all the great things the world has to offer, don’t wait on nobody out there in the public to validate that,” Tip said, showing his support for her. “Their perception of you has more to do with them than it does with you. All these people who out here who have negative things to say it’s because they feel negatively about themselves.”

He also explained that these people are projecting. “Them speaking negatively about you, or me or everybody else bruh, that has more to do with them than it does to do with you,” T.I. said. “Please don’t wait on them to give you the ok to be happy, please don’t wait on them to give you the OK to be satisfied about yourself, your accomplishments, your achievements.”

“Fuck them people. Fuck what people say,” he continued. “They should have no jurisdiction or no hold on your life.”

T.I.’s remarks to Lizzo follows Cardi B and Offset also backing the singer. Cardi responded after Lizzo addressed body-shaming comments on Instagram Live.

“When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive,” Cardi tweeted. “When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.”