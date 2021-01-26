Atlanta City Council member Felicia Moore wanted to place restrictions on recording studios due to noise complaints, and T.I. is having none of it.

AJC reports that Moore has recently started to gear up for a run for Atlanta mayor, which prompted T.I. to offer up why he has doubts she'd be good for the job. In 2017, she introduced an ordinance that would have required all newly built recording studios to be "300 feet or farther from residential areas," and would also force any studios to obtain a special use permit. The ordinance was rejected, and Moore was the only council member who voted for it.

Catching wind of her potential run for mayor, T.I. expressed his concerns in a lengthy Instagram post. "Our Culture Runs This Town Ma'am‼️" he wrote. "These studios (& the creatives that work in em) have laid foundation & paved ways to create opportunities for this city like nothing else could. Yeah we might get loud, no we not perfect, but we've contributed to this city's culture & economic growth, consistently...for decades!!! Our contributions to the communities here in this city have gone overlooked far too long. "

He went on to highlight that Atlanta musicians, and rappers in particular, have been at the forefront of Atlanta's culture even before it became an ideal filming location for TV shows and movies. "We've BEEN making an economic impact yet the film studios receive all the tax benefits, rebates & considerations," he added. "Within the culture there's a host of producers,engineers, art directors, event planners, club & studio designers, radio personalities, A&Rs, DJ's , dancers, promoters, & club owners who've put ALL OUR HEART & SOUL into making this city what it is TODAY‼️ Put some respect on that please & thanks."

Moore will face off against incumbent Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms if they both run this year, and T.I. previously backed the latter in the 2017 mayoral race. Last year, he joined Bottoms and Killer Mike among others at a press conference to urge Atlanta residents to remain peaceful at the protests in response to the repeated acts of police brutality against Black people in America.

Check out T.I.'s full post on the matter above.