The After Hours love continued with The Weeknd’s BRITs performance Tuesday, but it seems like he kept the red suit in the frame.

The superstar hit the stage Tuesday alongside album collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never, as Abel Tesfaye himself rocked a surprisingly non-characteristic get-up while singing through “Save Your Tears.” Dawning an all-black look, the singer looked ready for any flood to come his way, as the camera panned out to reveal the two performing inside a mini rain shelter. He previously opted to leave the red suit behind at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball and his Time100 performance.

During the ceremony itself, Abel took home the award for International Solo Male Artist, one of the bigger trophies to earn at the show. The award was presented by none other than former First Lady Michelle Obama, for a collab that should’ve happened much longer ago. She shared that in a “tough year,” Abel has provided a “light that’s pretty blinding and given us all a reason to dance.”

Abel, of course, accepted the award while standing out in the rain to keep the whole tears/rain motif going.

“I wish I was there to accept the award,” he said. “I wanna shout out my UK fans for helping me breakout into the world. If it wasn’t for you guys, I would not be standing here right now, so thank you, I love you. To my people in Ethiopia who are suffering, you are deep in my heart. For everyone watching, please help where you can.”

Also this week, The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears (Remix)” with Ariana Grande has stayed atop the Billboard Hot 100 for yet another week, as it marked the duo’s sixth chart topper in the U.S.