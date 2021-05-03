While they’ve each done it several times apart, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd finally share the No. 1 song in the country.

Announced Monday, Ari and The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears (Remix)” has hit the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 after much buzz around the pair’s third collaboration. This marks the sixth chart-topper for both of the stars, following Grande’s “Positions” and The Weeknd’s record-breaking “Blinding Lights.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time the two have seen chart success together. Non-single “Off The Table” peaked at No. 35 back in November following the release of Grande’s latest album Positions, while their 2014 team-up “Love Me Harder” spent some time at No. 7.

After watching “Save Your Tears” spend 19 weeks on the chart, tapping Ariana for the remix seemed to be a smart move for The Weekend, as it launched the otherwise featureless single to its new position.

All versions of the track racked in 30.4 million U.S. streams and sold 18,000 downloads in the week ending April 29, according to MRC Data. With three No. 1 singles off After Hours, the album is now the first since Drake’s 2018 effort Scorpion to launch three songs to the top of the charts. “Save Your Tears” also makes The Weeknd’s latest album the first released in the 2020s to earn the feat.

The Weeknd is now also inching closer to Drake and Justin Bieber as the Canadian with the most Hot 100 No. 1s. Drake has an impressive eight and Bieber has seven. Grande has also become the first woman to achieve three duets topping the chart, as “Save Your Tears” follows the Bieber-featuring “Stuck With U” and Lady Gaga collab “Rain On Me.”

“thank you so much @billboard @theweeknd and to everybody listening and showing so much love,” Ari wrote on Twitter after the news hit. “honored and so grateful.”