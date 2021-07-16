Budweiser is paying tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. with new tall boy cans and a merch collection in partnership with the Christopher Wallace Estate.

The can design is directly tied to Biggie Smalls’ musical legacy and Brooklyn home. The can features a hand-drawn sketch of him with phrases like “Brooklyn’s Finest” and “King of New York,” as well as the Brooklyn skyline. The Budweiser creed has also been replaced with iconic lyrics from the rapper’s Ready to Die cut “Unbelievable”: “Live from Bedford-Stuyvesant, the livest one/Representing BK to the fullest.”

The limited edition cans became available on July 14 exclusively in New York.

The collectible merchandise includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, and sweatpants emblazoned with notable Biggie imagery paired with Budweiser’s telltale motif, i.e. the bowtie and package label. One piece also features the legendary portrait of the artist with his crown, and can be purchased purchased here.

“I am honored to know that a brand such as Budweiser wanted to celebrate my son in this way,” Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace said in a statement. “Christopher’s legacy and brand value is extremely important to myself and the family and memorializing him on the can of an iconic beer brand as “Budweiser” is something I believe he would be happy with.”

Bud is also gearing up for a live concert in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Bandshell on Aug. 19 to celebrate the rapper. Busta Rhymes, Lil Kim, the Lox, DJ StephCakes, and more are set to perform.

“The Notorious B.I.G. Budweiser Tall Boy can is the most iconic can collaboration we’ve done to date,” said Daniel Blake, Group VP Marketing, Budweiser & Value at Anheuser-Busch. “We’re grateful for the collaboration with the Christopher Wallace Estate and Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace to bring this special can to life so that we can celebrate the legacy of the greatest rapper of all time.”