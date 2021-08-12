The LOX and Dipset conducted their Verzuz battle earlier this month and according to newly released data it looks like both groups came out with a win.

According to Billboard, the legendary hip-hop acts recorded some of their best streaming weeks following the star-studded music event, which saw The LOX members Sheek Louch, Jadakiss, and Styles P faceoff against Dipset’s Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Freekey Zekey. The stream reportedly garnered more than 5 million views, and resulted in a significant streaming surge for each group.

MRC Data reports The LOX tallied 3.4 million U.S. on-demand streams of their music in the week ending Aug. 5; that’s about a 215 percent increase from the previous week. Their most successful date was Aug. 4, which saw 1.4 million on-demand streams of their records, which surpassed their total music streams throughout the entire week before.

As pointed out by Billboard, these figures marked the fifth-best streaming week for The LOX. Their biggest streaming week came in Sept. 3, 2020 with 6.6 million streams, followed by Dec. 22, 2016 with 4.2 million streams, Sept. 10, 2020 with 3.9 million streams, and April 15, 2021 with 3.5 million streams. The top three weeks came after the group’s studio album releases, while the April 2020 streams stem from their collaborative records with DMX, who died at the top of the month.

Dipset saw 2 million on-demand streams in the week ending on Aug. 5, marking a 117 percent increase from the 919,000 streams in the previous week. Their highest-streaming day was also on Aug. 4, which racked in 580,000 streams. According to Billboard, there have only been three other weeks in which the Diplomats secured higher streaming numbers: the weeks ending Nov. 29, 2018 with 4.8 million, Dec. 6, 2018 with 2.7 million, and Nov. 23, 2017 with 2.01 million. Again, the group’s top two weeks came after album releases, and the 2017 spike stemmed from a Spotify RapCaviar event that was supported by a single release.