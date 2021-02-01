There's no dispute that The Game is one of Hub City's heroes, but the rapper is now claiming that he's the greatest to ever come out of Compton, California.

During a conversation with West Coast rappers Glasses Malone and Kxng Crooked in Clubhouse, Game made it clear that he's Compton's GOAT.

"Can’t nobody in Compton out rap Game, nigga. Can't nobody in Compton out rap me," Game stated.

Compton helped establish Los Angeles and the West Coast as a hip-hop powerhouse. Along with being home to Death Row CEO, Suge Knight, and NWA's Dr. Dre, Eazy E, DJ Yella, and MC Ren, Compton is also Kendrick Lamar's birthplace. This prompted people in the chat to throw out Lamar's name as The Game's rival for the throne.

"Kendrick my nigga," Game said. "Kendrick doing his shit. I love that nigga to death. Nigga, I flew past Kendrick when that nigga was on foot, nigga, in a Range Rover and showed him how to do this shit. Don't play. Don't play with Game name. Compton, nigga. Hardest nigga in Compton, rapping, lyricist, me. Any nigga that say any different, I'll body him and any nigga he fuck with."

Although The Game admitted to being under the influence of alcohol during the chat, he has a point when it comes to his impact on Kendrick Lamar. Kendrick has always stated The Game as one of his musical influences. In fact, he dedicated a portion of the song, "Black Boy Fly," from his debut album, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, to the presence Game has in Compton.



You can listen to the audio above.