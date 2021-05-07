Followers of M1llionz and Popcaan will probably have seen the two hanging out in Jamaica a few months ago and rumours of a collab came thick and fast. The Brummie drill star’s made no secret of his affinity with the Caribbean island, so to have him on a track with dancehall hero Popcaan was all but inevitable.

Helmed by hit-making production outfit The FaNaTiX, “These Streets (Don’t Luv U)” is built on a sample from the 2006 hit of the same name by the Jamaican singer Tanya Stephens. Flipping the smooth, R&B-dancehall hybrid into something darker, the East London duo put a drill spin on the JA classic, backing M1llionz’s cruddy lessons in road life and Popcaan’s melodic street talk with some punchy drum patterns and weighty 808s.

Giving the track the visuals it deserves, producers Dro and Mastapiece teamed up with local directors RD Studios to create a slick but gritty tale of the darker side of island life. With any luck, this isn’t the only thing the two hit-makers cooked up out there. The FaNaTiX said: “It feels good to have a hard drill beat with an unmistakable Jamaican sample and two heavyweight lyrical hitters in M1llionz and Popcaan.”

Peep the visuals for “These Streets (Don’t Luv U)” above, and be sure the song to your playlists.