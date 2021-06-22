T-Pain wants the world to know he has no hard feelings toward Usher.

Rumors of a beef were ignited this week after the Tallahassee entertainer appeared in the new docuseries This Is Pop. In the episode titled “Auto-Tune,” T-Pain recalled an upsetting encounter with Usher, who criticized him for popularizing the use of the pitch-correction software.

[Usher] said, ‘I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda fucked up music,’” T-Pain said. “‘Yeah man you really fucked up music for real singers.’ I was like, ‘What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you fucked it up.’ I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it.’ I don’t even think I realized this for a long time, but that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.”

Just a day after the clip was released, T-Pain took to Twitter to shed some more light on the situation, insisting there was no bad blood on his part.

“… Telling that story was in no way meant to disrespect that man,” he wrote. “Ppl talk shit about me 24/7, but when it comes from someone you truly respect it hits very different. I never said f*ck Ursh it was a drop in the ocean of shit I was already goin through.”

This Is Pop premiered Tuesday on Netflix. The eight-part series explores the past seven decades of pop music through exclusive interviews with artists, producers, and songwriters.

Minutes after addressing the Usher story, T-Pain took some time to speak on a July 2020 tweet in which he confirmed his collaborative track with Tory Lanez. The post was shared shortly after the Canadian rapper allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion during a dispute in the Hollywood Hills.

T-Pain has faced renewed backlash over the tweet since his Usher comments came out. A number of Twitter users accused him of being “Team Lanez” and a misgoynist. The “Buy U a Drank” artist fired back at the criticism, pointing out that the song was shelved in wake of the controversy.