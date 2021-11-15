SZA was performing at the Union Event Center in Salt Lake City when she abruptly stopped her set to check in on a person who allegedly passed out, TMZ reports.

The incident was captured by a TikTok user who commended her for being the “most humble down to earth human.”

SZA urged venue staff to supply the person in need, and anyone else with the bottles of water that were made available for her backstage. The “Love Galore” singer acknowledged that attendees fainting at her show isn’t out of the norm, but pointed out that “people don’t die in concerts all the time.”

Her remarks appeared to be in reference to the tragic scene at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival that left ten dead and several others injured. She was among the performers who took the stage before Travis.

The latest death occurred Sunday, when the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who was in a medically-induced coma and on life support due to the injuries sustained during the show, announced that he had succumbed to his injuries. Blount’s family has filed a lawsuit against Scott and Live Nation. Attorneys Ben Crump and Alex Hilliard announced Friday that 110 suits have been filed with 90 more to come.

Roddy Ricch and Toro y Moi have vowed to give any profits earned from their respective Astroworld Festival appearances to the victims’ families. Scott previously stated all Astroworld attendees would receive a full refund, but a legal expert suspects the gesture could serve as a tactic to avoid additional lawsuits.