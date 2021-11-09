The family of a 9-year-old boy who was severely injured at Astroworld is suing Travis Scott and Live Nation.

The youngest known victim of the Astroworld catastrophe, Ezra Blount, is still in a medically induced coma and on life support after almost being “trampled to death” at the Houston event, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump is acting as the family’s lawyer, with Blount and his father pursuing general and exemplary damages from Travis and Live Nation. Legal docs say that Ezra was “suddenly forced to watch in terror as several concertgoers were injured and killed” as the crowd swelled. The boy was sitting on his father Treston Blount’s shoulders when the audience devolved into chaos.

“He kept screaming, ‘I can’t breathe.’ But everyone was pushing. It was so tight with no exits. His dad couldn’t breathe at all and passed out. We don’t really know what happened to Ezra after that,” Ezra’s grandmother Tericia Blount told Rolling Stone. Treston later found Ezra listed as a John Doe at a local hospital.