Syd has dropped off her second song of the year, “Fast Car.”

In the accompanying visual, directed by Ethan Nelson and Graham Epstein, Syd and her girl are shown driving around the desert in their Bronco. Eventually, they stop at a vista for an intimate moment, only to get interrupted by a friend. The Bronco seems to reflect one of Syd’s current passions: rehabbing old trucks.

“I wanted to make something for the gay Black girls. I want them to see themselves in this and in me,” Syd said about “Fast Car” in a statement.

Prior to “Fast Car,” the singer shared “Missing Out,” her first solo release since her 2017 debut album Fin. Besides music, she’s been working on a film, an apparel project in Japan, and partnering with an new Napa Valley sparkling wine brand.

Watch Syd’s new video up top and stream the song via Spotify here: