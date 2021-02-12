While Syd’s solo music career has been fairly quiet for the last few years, the Internet frontwoman has marked her return with the new track “Missing Out” via Columbia Records.

An anti-Valentine’s Day ballad, Syd uses the song to brandish her familiar fusion of sonics: soft, glossy vocals driven by dreamy synths and a crisp drumbeat. The track is paired with cover art by designer Verdy.

“Missing Out” follows Syd’s 2017 solo debut Fin, as well as her band’s fourth album, 2018’s Hive Mind. She’s made appearances on others’ work since then, collaborating with Lil Uzi Vert, Kehlani, Free Nationals, Zayn, Disclosure, and Kelly Rowland; she wrote the song “Otherside” for Beyoncé’s Lion King soundtrack and appeared in Drake’s “Nice for What” video.

Beyond that, Syd is working on a film project, has appeared in a Louis Vuitton video for Virgil Abloh, and shot an Adidas campaign with Pharrell.

Listen to “Missing Out” at the top.