Swizz Beatz, a longtime collaborator and friend of DMX, has asked Kanye West to participate in the late rapper’s upcoming memorial service, Page Six reports.

The ceremony for the 50-year-old Yonkers native, who died April 9 after suffering a heart attack, will take place Saturday, April 24, at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Although it will be closed to the public, fans will be able to watch the event via livestream. Family and loved ones will also reportedly later attend a private funeral service at a church located in New York City on the following day, April 25.

Kanye was close friends with the Ruff Ryders leader and previously enlisted him to perform a prayer at West’s Sunday Service series back in May 2019.

“I am the object of your affection,” X opened his passionate prayer. “Your favor surrounds me as a shield and the first thing that people come in contact with is my favored shield . . . I have favor with everyone that I deal with today. Doors that were once closed are now open for me. I receive preferential treatment and special privileges. I am God’s favorite child.”

A few days after DMX’s untimely death, Swizz Beatz took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to the late rapper. “My brother was a different type of brother—a different type of artist, a different type of creative, different type of spirit, different type of zone, different type of soul,” Swizz said in an emotional Instagram video. “We lost a real giant. But he’s not in pain no more … I wanna be selfish, but I can’t. He’s the most loyal person I’ve ever known.”