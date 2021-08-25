CBS Philly reports a string of incidents involving the theft of a three-foot-tall Snoop Dogg bobblehead from stores in the Philadelphia area in recent days.

The first bobblehead was swiped from an Acme in West Goshen Township on July 22. The second also happened in Chester County, at a Giant supermarket in Caln Township. The most recent theft occurred at an Acme in Northampton Township where the suspect can clearly be seen unabashedly exiting the store with the giant, recognizable bobblehead in his cart on surveillance footage.

Investigators have not yet determined if these incidents are connected. Even though the bobbleheads are valued at $300, they can go for more than $1,000 online.

The bobbleheads are part of Snoop’s promotional partnership with Corona beer, which started early last year when the rapper was tapped for its “La Vida Mas Fina” campaign. According to Philly Voice, Corona had three separate sizes of the bobblehead made: 16”, 18” and 43”. However, the latter appears to be gaining the most traction among bidders, which could explain why these people have gone to great lengths to get their hands on one.

Snoop has not yet spoken out about the recent series of thefts.