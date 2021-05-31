Stay Flee Get Lizzy, a music and fashion project from Dion ‘Sincere’ Hamilton, has connected with West London rap stars Fredo and Central Cee for new drop “Meant To Be”.

Back in 2018, SFGL caught their first Top 40 hit with “Ay Caramba”—a track featuring Fredo and Young T & Bugsey—which is now a Gold-certified record with over 100 million streams to boot.

Fredo comes fresh off his second studio album, Money Can’t Buy Happiness, released in January, which flew in at No. 2, while Central Cee’s Wild West project, released in March, impressively did the same. Serving as the lead single for SFGL’s forthcoming, as-yet-untitled debut album, Fredo and Cench ignite flames on “Meant To Be” with its booming drill production underpinning the charisma-filled cockiness of the two rappers, almost simulating a friendly sparring match.