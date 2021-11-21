Spotify has now made it impossible to shuffle albums after Adele asked them to remove the feature.

The company announced at the request of Adele, that they would remove the shuffle feature for 30 and all other albums going forward. “This was the only request I had in our ever-changing industry,” Adele wrote on Twitter after Pop Crave tweeted the news. “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening.”

The news comes after her new album 30 delivered an impressive 60.7 million global streams when it dropped on Friday and received critical praise across the board. The new project chronicles Adele’s experience with divorce, which the singer said left her feeling “embarrassed” and “devastated.”

“Then having so many people that I don’t know, know that I didn’t make that work,” she told Rolling Stone. “It fucking devastated me. I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn’t do a good job.”

Adele recently performed “I Drink Wine” and several other songs both new and old for her CBS television special Adele One Night Only.

She then interviewed with Oprah Winfrey and touched on the odd response she received after losing weight. “I [wasn’t] shocked or even phased by it—my body has been objectified my entire career,” Adele told Oprah when asked about fans’ reactions to her weight loss. “Am I too big or am I too small, am I hot or not or whatever—I never looked up to anyone because of their body. I never admired anyone because they had the same hair color as me or the same style as me. I was body positive then and I’m body positive now.”