As the summer comes to a close, Spotify has once again revealed what its songs of the summer were.

Though it might come as a surprise to no one, Olivia Rodrigo’s hit single “Good 4 U” notched the top slot on both Spotify’s Top Global Songs of Summer and Top U.S. Songs of Summer lists. The song tallied over 600 million streams globally between May 29 and Aug. 22.

For the global list, Måneskin’s “Beggin’,” Rauw Alejandro’s “Todo De Ti,” Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” and Doja Cat’s SZA collab “Kiss Me More” rounded out the top five of the 20 most-played songs.

For the U.S. list, Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” alongside two other songs (“Deja Vu” and “Traitor”) came in the top five, as well as Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” and The Kid Laroi’s “Stay” with Justin Bieber.

Check out Spotify’s most popular songs of the summer below and the streaming platform’s playlist.

Spotify’s Top Global Songs of Summer 2021:

1. “Good 4 U” – Olivia Rodrigo

2. “Beggin’” – Måneskin

3. “Todo De Ti” – Rauw Alejandro

4. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

5. “Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” – Doja Cat

6. “Stay (with Justin Bieber)” – The Kid Laroi

7. “Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny

8. “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

9. “Butter” – BTS

10. “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” – Dua Lipa

11. “Deja Vu” – Olivia Rodrigo

12. “I Wanna Be Your Slave” – Måneskin

13. “Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Givēon)” – Justin Bieber

14. “Traitor” – Olivia Rodrigo

15. “Qué Más Pues?” – J Balvin, Maria Becerra

16. “Save Your Tears (with Ariana Grande) (Remix)” – The Weeknd

17. “Drivers License” – Olivia Rodrigo

18. “happier” – Olivia Rodrigo

19. “Leave the Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

20. “Astronaut in the Ocean” – Masked Wolf



Spotify’s Top U.S. Songs of Summer 2021:

1. “Good 4 U” – Olivia Rodrigo

2. “Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” – Doja Cat

3. “Stay (with Justin Bieber)” – The Kid Laroi

4. “Deja Vu” – Olivia Rodrigo

5. “Traitor” – Olivia Rodrigo

6. “Rapstar” – Polo G

7. “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” – Dua Lipa

8. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

9. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

10. “Favorite Crime” – Olivia Rodrigo

11. “Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby)” – Drake

12. “Happier” – Olivia Rodrigo

13. “Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Givēon)” – Justin Bieber

14. “Drivers License” – Olivia Rodrigo

15. “Brutal” – Olivia Rodrigo

16. “Need to Know” – Doja Cat

17. “Industry Baby (feat. Jack Harlow)” – Lil Nas X

18. “Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny

19. “Beggin’” – Måneskin

20. “Jealousy, Jealousy” – Olivia Rodrigo