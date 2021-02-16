SPIRITSAVER, a new group formed by Toronto-based producer Zale “Zalezy” Epstein and Connecticut vocalist-producer Norman Perry, just released their debut track “Ocean Drive.”

It’s a smooth and soulful track that plays on themes of love, lust, and attraction. Inspired by real events, “Ocean Drive” is battle between monogamy and temptation. The R&B tune expresses a conflict between staying faithful and chasing after one’s wildest dreams.

“Sometimes you got to choose between your dreams and a lover. But why can’t we have both and still keep the faith?” Zale tells Complex.

Connecticut-based producer Norman Perry—who’s worked with the likes of OZ, Boi-1da and Foreign Tek—takes on “Ocean Drive’s” vocals.

Zale, meanwhile, produced the beats for the track. He’s known for his previous work under songwriting-production duo The Maven Boys, a band Epstein created with Brett Ryan Kruger. Zale’s music production has led him to work with Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, and Nicki Minaj.

Although the pair haven’t formally met in real life yet, Epstein and Perry have been working together since 2019. The two connected through Instagram and have since been collaboratuing, writing music for other artists. This eventually led the pair to working on their own music and co-writing their songs through several FaceTime meet-ups. Together, the’ve worked with producers such as Koz and Beat Butcha, known for his work with Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Chance the Rapper.

Listen to SPIRITSAVER’s new single “Ocean Drive” above.