Southside has now turned his attention to Kodak Black, reigniting his feud with the “Tunnel Vision” rapper over Instagram Live. “Yak, you still a bitch,” the 808 Mafia co-founder said over the weekend. “We can bump, too. I’ll be back in Miami in a week. Pull up wherever, we can bump. Don’t bring no security.”

Their beef may have taken a turn when Kodak Black recently appeared on Instagram Live and mentioned Southside’s girlfriend, Yung Miami, and wrote her government name in the comments.

Miami and Kodak were in a relationship before he went to jail. While he was behind bars, she got pregnant with Southside’s baby. While freestyling from jail, Kodak rapped about punching Yung Miami in the stomach, and later apologized, admitting that his off-the-cuff remarks crossed a line. He also addressed Southside directly.



”Ain’t no smoke with you bra, fuck that lame shit,” he wrote at the time. “I pray y’all have a healthy baby and a prosperous life. Besides, bitch, we got more hits to make.”

Unfortunately it looks like things have since gone south between the two.

Southside meanwhile, has been ruffling feathers all around him. Just a few days ago, he threatened Lil Uzi Vert after he was “playing with” Yung Miami on Instagram Live. Southside later claimed that he saved Uzi from being robbed by Offset, and once had the opportunity to “slap the dog shit” out of him at a recent party.

Prior to Uzi, Southside got into a spat on social media with his father Pharaoh, after he accused the 808 Mafia co-founder of assaulting his sister, turning his back on his family, and betraying the people that helped get him to where he is today. Pharaoh alleges Southside has paid people to have him killed.

“You kan keep trying to pay people to kill me…..god is going to deal with you,” Pharaoh wrote in a post. “I got something for your uncle. You were so obsessed with fucking up my life, but god is going to deal with you pussys. I want the world to know I have nothing to do with you. You aint nothing but a lil pussy boy.”

Southside responded by appearing on Instagram Live with his uncle, who said he was the one who raised the producer. Southside suspects Pharaoh’s antics were meant to boost his own music career.