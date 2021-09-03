Despite their marital split, Kim Kardashian is still Team Kanye.

Shortly after Drake released Certified Lover Boy, social media users began sharing a purported screenshot of Kim’s Instagram story that indicted she was enjoying the long-awaited album. The post showed the CLB “Fair Trade” track being played at a relatively high volume, leading some to believe Kim was shading her soon-to-be ex-husband, who has had a rocky relationship with Drake.

Others also pointed out that the reality TV star shared a screenshot of her playing ’Ye’s Donda project following its recent release; but unlike the CLB stream, her phone volume was turned all the way down.

How Kim K listens to Donda vs How Kim K listens to CLB pic.twitter.com/G3lJmmIWMY — Brian Jimenez (@BrivnJimenez) September 3, 2021

It’s an interesting detail, no doubt … if it were true. Sources tell TMZ the circulating screenshot of Kim listening to CLB is completely fake. They claim the mother-of-four has not even heard the album, and “stands strongly behind Kanye and Donda.”

The insider also addressed Kim’s post of her streaming Donda without any sound, explaining she was not listening to the project in realtime, but was simply excited to share the effort with her fans. TMZ reports Kim was in a Zoom call at the time she posted the Donda screenshot, which explains why there was no sound.

Drake seemingly took shots at Kanye on the CLB cut “7am On Bridle Path,” which is Drake’s Toronto address that Kanye shared in a since-deleted Instagram post. The OVO rapper referenced an unnamed foe who was “desperate” and “trying to impress the nation.”

“Give that address to your driver, make it your destination,” Drake rapped. “’Stead of just a post out of desperation/This me reachin’ the deepest state of my meditation/While you over there tryna impress the nation.”