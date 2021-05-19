If you don’t know by now, Soulja Boy was at or part of almost every iconic hip-hop moment in recent memory. This includes some pivotal moments in the careers of hip-hop royalty, Drake and Nicki Minaj.

While talking to HotNewHipHop, Soulja revealed that he was at a show where Drake fell on stage.

“I don’t know, man! [Laughs] It ain’t funny, man. Drake gon’ see this and get mad at me. See how they do me, Drake, in these interviews,” Soulja said. “That’s what really happened, though. You really slipped and broke your shit, bro. I don’t know. He was really in a wheelchair! He was already in a wheelchair on the TV show, then he slipped on stage. It was like a movie, bruh.”

In 2009, Lil Wayne and his Young Money roster—including Drake—embarked on the America’s Most Wanted Tour. To supplement the bill, Jeezy and Soulja Boy were added to the line-up. It was on this tour that Drake lost his footing a tore his ACL. The incident was captured on tape, becoming one of social media’s first viral moments.

“Aye, but it’s not funny, though but he’s okay. He was okay. He got up and walked away. Shout out to Drake. Damn, why that have to be one of the memories?” Soulja continued. “That n***a slipped hard as hell. That shit went viral before viral.”

Unfortunately for Drake (and his fans), this injury continues to rear its head. In fact, Drake was forced to pause the progression of Certified Lover Boy in part because he re-aggravated his knee to the point it required surgery.

Along with Drake, Soulja Boy forged a relationship with Young Money’s first lady, Nicki Minaj. This connection resulted in one of Nicki’s cult-classic hits “Itty Bitty Piggy.” Soulja Boy told HNHH that he’s remained loyal to the FL Studio production program because he’s able to manipulate it to produce hits like “Crank That” or “Itty Bitty Piggy.”

“I never switched it. They tried to give me Logic. They tried to give me the MPC. They tried to give me the Maschine. They tried to give me the everything,” he explained. “No! FL Studios! Fruity Loops! Nicki Minaj’s song — Fruity Loops! ‘She Got a Donk’ — Fruit Loops! ‘Itty Bitty Piggy,’ I made that! You understand what I’m telling to you? Cmon, man!”

His hand in creating “Itty Bitty Piggy” became another full-circle moment because Nicki finally unleashed the track on streaming services last week. This became another opportunity for Soulja to prove he’s a legend.

At this point, Soulja Boy is part of the fabric of hip-hop. But when he first appeared on the scene as an over-the-top teenager with a smash record, a lot of hip-hop purists didn’t know how to take it. This resulted in a short-lived feud with Ice-T who claimed Soulja Boy was ruining hip-hop. Although they have since patched things up, Soulja used their rift as a lesson to never get out of touch with what’s happening in the culture.

“He was just confused. He didn’t know what was going on! He didn’t know I was the truth. He didn’t know I was the GOAT. He didn’t know he was looking at the future in his eyes! He didn’t know he was listening to the wave. He ain’t know,” Soulja said. “You can’t fault him for that. When you fall out the mix, you gotta keep your ear to the street. That’s why I’m in tune with my youngins.”

Watch Soulja Boy’s full interview with HNHH above.