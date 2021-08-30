Soulja Boy has decided to share his allegedly cut verse from Kanye West’s Donda after sharing his grievances with Twitter yesterday.

Soulja unleashed the alleged feature mid-day Monday, alongside a Twitter video of him vibing in the studio as his verse plays back. In the tweet, Soulja writes, “Here’s my ‘Remote Control’ verse. Fuck Kanye.”

He took things even further after sharing the alleged “Remote Control” leak, calling Yeezy a “bitch ass n***a” in one tweet and also seemingly alleging that Kanye did something similar with “Robocop,” his 2008 track off 808s and Heartbreak.

“He did this same shit on Robocop when Amber Rose was in the studio years ago,” Soulja wrote. “I hate working with this dude. He needs help seriously.”

In a several-tweet-long Kanye call-out, Soulja claimed that Kanye is a “pussy ass n***a,” and took a shot at his mental health, saying “that’s why Kim left yo bipolar ASS.” At one point, Soulja threatened to knock Kanye out and tweeted at Kim Kardashian to call him.

“That n***a Kanye so pussy,” Soulja shared. “Lame ass n***a thought he could be the president sit yo goofy ass down somewhere that’s why Hov don’t fuck u weirdo.”

Soulja winded his tweets down by sharing that “if he didn’t like the verse he should of said that,” and that he wasn’t happy with Ye “secretly” removing it. It’s unclear if Yeezy will break his Twitter silence to respond to Soulja’s latest allegations against Ye, but he’s kept things relatively silent throughout the Donda rollout, despite the news surrounding the album rarely slowing down.

As for Donda itself, the record is projected to land 300,000 units in its first week, according to HITS Daily Double, potentially making it Kanye’s best performing first-week album since 2013’s Yeezus.