To commemorate a stacked decade of independent music discovery, Soulection is gifting Apple Music 1 listeners with a nine-hour takeover leading up to a new episode of Soulection Radio.

Starting at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Soulection is broadcasting its Timeless Sounds 10-Year Mix event for free on Apple Music 1. Each hour of the marathon will feature curated mixes, including a special audio experience crafted by Soulection founder Joe Kay.

Others slated to share legacy-honoring mixes include (in order): Shaka Lion, JAEL, Andre Power, Kronika, ESTA, Sasha Marie, IAMNOBODI, and Jared Jackson.

These celebration mixes will be followed by the debut of the 500th episode of Soulection Radio at 9 p.m. ET.

“It just feels great,” Kay, who recently sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for an extended interview, said of this latest milestone. “We’re still DIY, we’re still independent. The way we did things, I don’t feel like anyone has done it in the same way or similar to how we did it.”

Speaking with Lowe during the 50-minute interview, released earlier this month, Kay was asked to elaborate on how he feels reaching the 500-episode milestone.

“I still feel like accomplished but I still personally feel there’s so much more work to do,” Kay said, adding that Soulection has been fortunate enough to be a part of “a lot of great moments” in modern music history.

“The overall tone is, I feel accomplished but I’ve never been one to celebrate too long.” Kay added. “I celebrate for a day, maybe, half a day. And then the next morning, I’m on calls and already working on the next thing.”

Tune in to the Soulection takeover event on Apple Music 1 here.

Ahead of the Apple Music 1 takeover, Soulection gave fans the chance to join in on the celebration with the launch of a limited-edition Show 500 merch collection.