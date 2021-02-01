Snoop Dogg has a career and life that worth being retold on the big screen. Yet, part of the Doggfather's appeal is his unique appearance, voice, and style. As a result, he can't have just any actor portray him when it's time for his story to be told.

During an interview with the Associated Press on Monday, Snoop explained that he admires a lot of actors but he doesn't know if the right person to portray him has been found.

"There's so many dope actors that have graced the screen and there's so many dope actors that have yet to grace the screen. I don't know who could play me. It would have to be someone who could win me over," Snoop said.

He then went on to explain that he envisions the actor who plays him would have the range and care to embody his mannerisms similar to the way Jamie Foxx portrayed Ray Charles.

"When I think of someone playing you, I think of how Jamie Foxx played Ray," he continued. "That was like spot on. So I would have to find me a Jamie Foxx or someone that could actually become Snoop Dogg on screen and give me all of that element. And I don't know if that person is out there or has yet to be discovered. But when I get to that point, I'ma find him."

Snoop has been crafting his life story for a while. In 2018, he revealed that he was bringing Lee Daniels and Ryan Coogler to the table to help the vision come to life. Yet because his career and story is so expansive, Snoop thinks it would be best for his life to be told in a multi-part series format similar to Netflix's original series Narcos.

"You see how like Narcos went from Escobar to the Cali cartel, now it's about to go to Mexico," he said at the time. "I'm thinking like a Snoop Dogg biopic: late '60s with my mother and father; pops in Vietnam; '70s, when I was born in '71, in the hippie era growing up; '80s, football, selling candy—uh oh!—cocaine, selling drugs, gang-banging; '90s—uh!—rap [...] You see what I'm sayin'? To me, that's more enticing than a two-hour Snoop Dogg movie."