On top of releasing new music and appearing on The Voice, Snoop Dogg is still finding time to develop a show about his life.

During a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Snoop was asked if he’d ever like to put his life story on screen. Snoop said that “if it’s told through the right eyes,” he would definitely be down, but that his sprawling life would be far better suited for a series than a standalone movie.

“I think what makes the most sense to me is the ‘Snoop Dogg anthology,’ the life story of Snoop Dogg, where it starts with my mother and father meeting each other before I was even born, to me being born, to me growing through the ‘70s and ‘80s and the ‘90s,” he explained. “Me being the ‘Black Forest Gump,’ so to speak, seeing me in all of these highlighted moments in American history. We’re developing that, putting it together as we speak, just trying to take my time and put the right information out.”

While Snoop did say that he’s started to develop it, it’s not likely we’ll see it anytime soon. “I want to take my time and make sure that I’ve put together the right infrastructure of how I became me—you know, the people that inspire me, my upbringing, my mother, my father, my friends, community influences, inspirations that shaped and molded me,” he continued. “I don’t see it being a biopic, because I can’t give all of this great information and entertainment in two hours. But if I give it to you in an anthology, you’re likely to get six or seven seasons of this.”

Snoop also cautioned that the show, if it goes ahead, will start a little more lighthearted while focusing on his childhood, before taking a darker turn by his teen years. “Then the ‘80s era, that’s when the cocaine, drugs, violence, my teenage years and all of the things that were brought to our community by the government and the C.I.A.—that has been revealed now,” he said. “But when we were living in that life, in that era, we didn’t know why we were being given guns and drugs out of nowhere.”