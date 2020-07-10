Following a stellar 2019 that saw her breakthrough with her album Ugh, those feels again, Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra is back with "Dying 4 Your Love."

Accompanied by a sci-fi video featuring plenty of inventive imagery, her smooth new song highlights what made her last record such a success. Directed by I.P.W, the video is one her most colorful and out-there efforts to date. The new single comes after she joined Roc Nation in partnership with ARTium Recordings earlier this year.

Upon dropping the video, Snoh shared a message to thank the team behind the visuals. "I want to send out a special thanks to the people that helped make this happen despite pandemic and all the millions of restrictions that came with it," she wrote. "Thank you all so much love you."

To coincide with the release of the new track, Snoh will also be launching a new limited merch collection at 12 p.m. PT on Friday. Half of the proceeds from the merch will be donated to Until Freedom, an organization aiming to diversify leadership and address systemic and racial injustice.

Watch the video for "Dying 4 Your Love" above.