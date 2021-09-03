Smoko Ono has returned with the new single “Winners,” featuring Chance the Rapper, Joey Purp, and Yxng Bane.

“Winners” taps into dancehall sonics with a melodic hook from British rapper Yxng Bane and verses from Smoko’s fellow Chicago natives Purp and Chance. This is the first song from the producer’s upcoming project, slated to drop at the top of next year.

“Winners” is Smoko’s first single since his Corinne Bailey Rae and UMI collaboration “You Are” from May. He also recently landed a placement on the soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy, titled “See Me Fly” with Chance, John Legend, and Symba.

Stream “Winners” below.