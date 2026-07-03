Latest Stories
Smoko Ono Enlists Chance the Rapper, Joey Purp, and Yxng Bane for New Collab "Winners"
Smoko Ono has dropped off his new single "Winners" with Chance the Rapper, Joey Purp, and Yxng Bane, the first song from Smoko's forthcoming project.
Kami and Smoko Ono Drop 'Very Slight' EP f/ Chance the Rapper, Joey Purp, and Valee
Chicago rapper Kami has linked up with producer Smoko Ono to release the 'Very Slight' EP. The seven-track offering features appearances from Chance the Rapper, Valee, and Joey Purp.
Kami Connects With Chance the Rapper, Joey Purp, and Smoko Ono on New Track "Reboot"
The record serves as the first single off Kami's upcoming 'Very Slight' project with Smoko Ono. The album is expected to drop next month.
Premiere: Smoko Ono Puts a Spin on Tinashe's "All Hands On Deck"
The Save Money affiliate drops a smooth remix of Tinashe's hit track.