The smooth lyrical stylings of Smino have finally returned in his new song “Rice & Gravy,” featuring Monte Booker. The new track is rumored to be on Smino’s upcoming third studio album as well.

Teaming up frequent collaborator Monte Booker, Smino spills out more of his life story over the calming production. Describing the things that made him who he is today, including the dish of rice and gravy, Smino taps back into familiar pockets that can be heard in previous work like “Wild Irish Roses” or “Netflix and Dusse” off his debut album Blkswn.

Smino took to Twitter on the eve of the song’s release to express how excited he is to share more new music with his fans soon.

dawg I went thru so much bullsht tryna release music over da past couple years I’m jus happy af to begin my new journey tonite… I feel like a brand new artist rn.. 🏆 — Smi (@smino) May 17, 2021

There’s no word yet on when Smino’s next full-length project might be due, but fans of the St. Louis artist have been patiently waiting ever since he dropped his last project, She Already Decided, last year. Smino is also a part of the group Ghetto Sage alongside Saba and Noname. The trio last dropped their track “Häagen Dazs” back in 2019.

While we wait for more Smino, listen to his new song “Rice & Gravy” featuring Monte Booker up top.