Fresh off signing to Winners Circle Entertainment and dropping his debut single “F**k Love,” Jay Bezzy joins fellow Winners Circle artists Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G for their new collaborative single “Overseas.”

Backed by a guitar-laden beat courtesy of in-house producer Great John, “Overseas” arrives alongside a music video created with Dead Fly Films that finds the three rappers enjoying their newfound lavish lifestyle.

“I was born a winner, I would never forfeit/Push me to the limit, why would you wan’ go there/I done took her places, she was never brought here/Never go there, thought she’d never go there,” Sheff G raps on the hook.

“Overseas” arrives just two weeks after Sheff was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with a traffic stop arrest earlier this year. As reported in January, the 23-year-old artist was arrested after allegedly being witnessed driving recklessly and without a license plate. Upon search of the vehicle, police were said to have found a .45 caliber Glock. Sheff is currently being held at the Robert N. Davoren Center, which is part of Rikers Island.

Meanwhile, after dropping his album Still Sleep? earlier this year, Sleepy Hallow returned in October with the release of a new deluxe edition. Expanding the tracklist with 11 additional songs, including a remix of “2055” featuring Coi Leray, the Still Sleep? reissue sees Sleepy taking a well-deserved victory lap.

Watch the video for “Overseas” up top, and stream the song now on all major platforms.