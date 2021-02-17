Rick Ross put together a near-flawless NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Yet there was one issue that stopped the performance from being as perfect as it could’ve been.

Like other Tiny Desk performances, Ross was flanked by a live band and background singers. Elijah Blake strung together some questionable vocal runs that not only confused fans but provided hilarious content.

Rick Ross might’ve just given us one of the best Tiny Desk performances of 2021🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7yclwLFARR — CULTURE CENTRAL (@_CultureCentral) February 16, 2021

Blake is far from an amateur. He has worked and written for major acts like Rihanna, Usher, Keyshia Cole, and more. He also has a great working relationship with Rick Ross. But Blake didn’t hide behind his accomplishments when hit with a wave of commentary. He instead owned up to his lackluster performance, explaining he was working on little rehearsal time or sleep to be there for his good friend.

I’m not even gon lie lol was fresh off a flight into 1 rehearsal then boom! Definitely not my best but I wanted to be there for my bro 🤞🏽 — Elijah Blake (@SirElijahBlake) February 16, 2021

“I’m not even gon lie lol was fresh off a flight into 1 rehearsal then boom! Definitely not my best but I wanted to be there for my bro,” Blake tweeted before making light of the situation himself.

Somebody at the gym gon come up to me talkin bout “Larry Hooooooova” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 🖕🏽 — Elijah Blake (@SirElijahBlake) February 17, 2021

“Somebody at the gym gon come up to me talkin bout ‘Larry Hooooooova,’” Blake added in an ensuing tweet.

Ok yesterday was cackles and what not!...but let’s not Ackkkkk ‼️ Sincerely, Buddy with the pink hair 😆 pic.twitter.com/oRjBVkcar8 — Elijah Blake (@SirElijahBlake) February 17, 2021

Fans still seemed to love Ross’ performance. They praised him for his song selections as he sprinkled fan favorites like “Tears of Joy” in with mega anthem such as “B.M.F.” They were also entertained by Rozay’s attention-grabbing presence.

Catch a few of the playful jabs Elijah Blake received below.