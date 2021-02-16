Rick Ross welcomes fans into his lavish estate for his new NPR “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.”

For the concert that premiered on Tuesday, Rozay performed a melody of hits that showcased his many sides. He started off with the soulful “Super High” from his Teflon Don album before transitioning to his smash anthem, “B.M.F.”

“I want to thank NPR for bringing the Boss out,” Ross said as the transition begins. “My homies, we going to grind together since we’re going to shine together.”

From there, he slid into the sultry “Aston Martin Music” which set the stage for his background singers to flex their talents. Ross then turned things back up with his hit single “I’m Not a Star.”

Before departing, Rick Ross ended the performance with the fan favorites, “F*ckwithmeyouknowigotit” and “Tears of Joy.” While letting the instrumental ride for “F*ckwithmeyouknowigotit,” Rozay explained how he recorded the timeless track at Miami’s Hit Factory after receiving the beat from producer Timbaland.

Like other “Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts,” Rick Ross was flanked by a live band and background singers. He also brought his trusted DJ, Sam Sneak, to help him deliver the performance which is part of NPR’s celebration of Black History Month.

Watch Rick Ross’s performance on NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” above.