Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, and their incredible act Silk Sonic now have the No. 1 song in the country.

On Monday, Silk Sonic’s debut single “Leave the Door Open” climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s also No. 1 on Billboard’s Hip-Hop and R&B chart.

The track has amassed more than 230 million streams, with 21.5 million coming in this week, which was more than enough to give .Paak his first No. 1 single of his career. It was also his first single to debut on the Hot 100 when the song premiered at No. 2 in March.

As for Mars, this is his eighth No. 1 song following smash hits like “Just the Way You Are,” “Grenade,” and “Uptown Funk.”

The feat comes after Mars and .Paak wowed viewers during their live performance of “Leave the Door Open” at this year’s Grammy awards.

The success of their Silk Sonic live performance prompted the group to release a live recording of “Leave the Door Open” on April 1. This version used the vocals from the Grammy performance as well as additional narration from the coveted keeper of “The One,” Bootsy Collins. He was also the brain behind Silk Sonic’s name.