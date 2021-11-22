Sheff G was recently sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with a traffic stop arrest earlier this year.

As first mentioned by the New York Daily News over the weekend as part of a separate report on a lawsuit against the “Drum Dummy” artist over an August 2020 crash in the Great Neck area of Long Island, Sheff pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. On Oct. 20, he was sentenced to two years behind bars.

As reported in January, the 23-year-old artist was arrested during a traffic stop after allegedly being witnessed driving recklessly and without a license plate. Upon search of the vehicle, police were said to have found a .45 caliber Glock. “NYPD SUCK MY DICK,” Sheff said in an Instagram Stories update at the time.

Complex has confirmed the guilty plea and the two-year sentencing with the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office, as well as Sheff’s lawyer Mitchell Elman. NYC Department of Correction documents show that Sheff is currently being held at the Robert N. Davoren Center, which is part of Rikers Island.

In an Instagram post shared earlier this month, Sheff shared a message of gratitude for his fans, saying he’ll “be bacc soon.”

As for the lawsuit, which is not connected with the criminal possession of a weapon plea, Sheff is being sued for having crashed into the front of a Cadillac driven by Alexia Friend, who initially filed the suit back in October of last year. At the time, Sheff is reported to have been fleeing police. After running a stop sign, he crashed his vehicle into Friend’s Cadillac before later hitting a tree.

In July, Sheff—who recently marked his 23rd birthday with the release of a new song and video—was arrested for second-degree felony gun possession in New York.