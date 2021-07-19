Brooklyn Drill rapper Sheff G has been arrested on a felony gun charge.

According to court documents obtained by XXL, the 22-year-old Flatbush native was arrested last week (July 15) for criminal possession of a weapon. He was booked into the Otis Bantum Correctional Center in East Elmhurst, NY. With his bail denied, Sheff G will remain behind bars until his next court hearing, which is set to take place on August 18.

DJ Akademiks took to Twitter late Saturday night to confirm the news: “NY Drill Artist Sheff G arrested for Gun Possession in NYC,” Akademiks wrote in a tweet. “He’s remanded and will have to wait for a bond hearing to find out when he’ll be able to bail out. Next court hearing is August 18th.”

The news arrives just six months after Sheff G was arrested during a traffic stop in East Flatbush.

Back in January, Sheff was pulled over after he was seen driving recklessly and without a license plate. NYPD officers conducted a search on the vehicle and reportedly recovered a loaded .45-caliber Glock. He was taken into custody and charged with reckless driving, a license plate display violation, and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Sheff was released after posting $35,000 bail.

A rep for Sheff G declined to comment.