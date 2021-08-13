London-based singer-songwriter Shakka has returned with his new single, “Doin Time”.

Produced by Banx and Ranx and featuring stellar guest vocals from Imani Williams, Shakka’s latest offering is a silky, summer-ready, R&B jam. The Eric Myers-directed visuals for “Doin Time” are just as impressive. Throughout, the “doing time” trope is personified with an on-the-run narrative that sees Shakka and his partner escape a bounty put on them.

This track is the lead single from Shakka’s upcoming debut album, Road Trip To Venus, which is expected to drop on September 24. After ten years making his presence felt in the game, Shakka is more than ready to unleash this project.