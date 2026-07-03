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Music

Ghetts Continues To Expand His Vision With ‘On Purpose, With Purpose’

The new album features the likes of Kano, Wretch 32, Moonchild Sanelly, Tiggs Da Author, and more.

James Keith875 days ago
Road Trip To Venus (credit: Westbourne Productions)
Music

Shakka Drops Debut Album ‘Road Trip To Venus’ f/ GoldLink, Tiana Major9 & More

Longer projects can sometimes feel bloated and riddled with filler tracks, but 'Road Trip To Venus' is not one of them, instead shining as an ode to Sh...

Niall Smith1754 days ago
shakka
Music

Shakka Links With Imani For Summer-Ready R&B Cut “Doin Time”

The Eric Myers-directed visuals for “Doin Time” are just as impressive: throughout, the “doing time” trope is personified with an on-the-run narrative that...

Niall Smith1799 days ago
Shakka
Music

Shakka Lets The Music Do The Talking On Smooth R&Drill Cut "When You Pull Up"

A steamy fusion of R&B smoothness and bass-heavy, drill thump to push the sexual tension into overdrive. And just in time for Valentine's Day.

Complex Staff1987 days ago
ROMderful (credit: Jacob Charlson)
Music

Premiere: Watch ROMderful "Run Tings" With Shakka And Dounia In New Visuals

A glistening gem of a record that'll no doubt be stuck in your playlists across the coming summer months. 

Tobi Oke2614 days ago
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Music

Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Premier, Logan Sama & More Confirmed For Fresh Island Festival 2016

Shakka, Statik Selektah, Tim Westwood and more will help them tear it up on Croatia’s Zrce Beach.

James Keith3838 days ago
Music

Shakka Looks Into The Future With 'The Lost Boys' EP

He celebrates his MOBO win with the release of this brand new project.

Tobi Oke3906 days ago
Music

JME Joins Shakka For New Version Of "Say Nada"

It might not be #ShakkaMonday but he's still got a treat for us.

James Keith3979 days ago
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