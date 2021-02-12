Sevyn Streeter has dropped off her newest single “Guilty,” featuring Chris Brown and ASAP Ferg.

On the track, the artists mull over their romantic guilty pleasures. “Guilty” follows Sevyn’s songs “Kissez” with Davido and “HMU.” The Florida singer and songwriter is gearing up to release her sophomore album Drunken Wordz x Sober Thoughtz, which also boasts appearances from Jeremih and Lucky Daye.

Sevyn has written for a number of high-profile artists, including Ariana Grande, Brandy, Kelly Rowland, Fantasia, and more. She shared her debut Girl Disrupted in 2017.

Listen to “Guilty” featuring ASAP Ferg and Chris Brown ​​​​​​at the top.