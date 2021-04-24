A grand jury has indicted another man in connection to the death of Texas rapper Mo3.

According to the Dallas Morning News, 28-year-old Devin Maurice Brown is facing federal murder charges for his role in the fatal shooting of Mo3 late last year. The rapper, born Melvin Noble, was driving on I-35 in Dallas on Nov. 11 when a masked gunman approached his vehicle and opened fire. Witnesses say Mo3 tried to flee on foot, but was shot multiple times in broad daylight. A bystander was also wounded as he sat in his car during the incident. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second suspect, 22-year-old Kewon Dontrell White, was arrested on a gun charge back in December and was indicted on a murder charge in February. Brown was already behind bars at the time of White’s December arrest, as he was taken into custody following a raid at his home on Nov. 19. The search reportedly yielded a stolen AK-47, as well as synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. Dallas News reports he pleaded guilty to those charges this month.

The two suspects, whom authorities described as “affiliates,” remain in custody.

Mo3 was best known for his collaborative work with Boosie Badazz. The two delivered their joint project, aptly titled Badazz MO3​​​​​​​, in February 2020. Boosie was among the many hip-hop figures who mourned the rapper’s death on social media, writing: