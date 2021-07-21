Scooter Braun, the famous manager behind the likes of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife Yael after seven years of marriage.

TMZ and Page Six write that the music executive filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and is seeking joint custody of their three children. Per the filing, Braun has agreed to pay spousal support. There’s also a prenup in place, which was authored by Braun’s attorney in the divorce, Laura Wasser.

Scooter and Yael started dating in 2013 and married in 2014. Only July 6, he shared a message celebrating their seventh anniversary.

“The adventure is just beginning," he wrote alongside a photo of them dancing at their wedding. “Thank you Yae. I love you. Happy anniversary.”

Earlier this month, rumors began circulating that the couple had split but there were no immediate plans for divorce.

“They have split,” a source close to the situation previously told E! News. “They are still living together now but they are going to take some time apart and Scooter will be moving out soon. Though they are separating, they have no immediate plans to divorce. Things are very amicable between them; they are very close. The kids are the most important thing to them and that’s their real priority here.”

Complex has reached out to Scooter Braun’s representatives for comment.