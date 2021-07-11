Less than a week after celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary, Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen are reportedly splitting up.

The couple reportedly began dating in 2013 and have three kids together: Jagger, 6, Levi, 4, and Hart, 2. Page Six reports that there are currently no plans for them to divorce.

“They have split,” a source familiar with the situation told E! News on Sunday. “They are still living together now but they are going to take some time apart and Scooter will be moving out soon. Though they are separating, they have no immediate plans to divorce. Things are very amicable between them; they are very close. The kids are the most important thing to them and that’s their real priority here.”

The source added, “They still love each other. They were out together in Montecito [in California] with the kids and family last week and are still operating as a family. There are no other parties or interest in dating anyone new; they are focused on their family.”

The news arrives just five days after Braun took to Instagram to mark the couple’s seventh wedding anniversary.

“If just for the kids you have given me everything,” he wrote in the post. “But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came in to my life. 7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you . Happy anniversary.”

Complex has reached out to representatives for Scooter Braun and there is no further comment on reports at this time.