Saweetie’s split from Quavo made her the hottest bachelorette to hit the market. As a result, she has to defend herself from rumors instead of being able to decompress after a tough break-up.

Over the weekend, Long Beach rapper, Ray Vaughn, posted a video to his Instagram Stories of him and Saweetie. Although all he wrote was “we got 1 in the vault,” some fans assumed that this was Saweetie’s first appearance since her public break-up.

This prompted Saweetie to take to her own IG Stories. In a post, she revealed that the video was actually from August 2020 by pinpointing the date she wore this orange outfit featured in the boomerang. She paired this evidence with a mere “bye” and laughing emoji to dead any rumors.

Quavo and Saweetie’s semi-private relationship spilled over when she revealed to her Twitter followers that she and the Migo member are no longer together.

“I’m single,” Saweetie wrote before alluding to Quavo’s infidelity. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

Quavo responded by firing off two tweets in hopes to kill any “false narratives” created by Saweetie’s tweets and fans.

“I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time,” he wrote. “I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives. I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

Although Quavo vowed to only speak on the situation one time, rumors of a reneged Bentley and people like Ray Vaughn adding fuel to the fire almost ensures that this won’t be the last time fans hear about their break-up.